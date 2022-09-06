Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

The Duchess of Sussex delivered her first public speech in Britain since she stepped down as a senior royal in 2020.

On Monday, Meghan Markle took to the stage at the One Young World event in Manchester and spoke about gender equality, urging the young leaders from around the world to ‘cement their place in history’ by working to ‘create a better future’.

The duchess’ moving speech received massive praise from the audience; however, her address met with mixed reaction on the internet.

Some of the royal fans pointed out the uncertain terms on which Meghan and Prince Harry left the country including royal commentator Angela Levin, who in her tweet, said "It's totally off putting to hear her first line 'it's very nice to be back in the UK.' What a phoney."

Twitter user Nidhi claimed, "She contradicts herself at a drop of a hat. Please Meghan Markle make up your mind woman, happy to leave racist Britain or happy to be back [in] Britain? WHICH ONE????"

Royal critic Kinsey Schofield also reacted to Meghan’s highly-anticipated speech. "Please hire better speech writers. Everything she says sounds like it could be seen on a decorative plaque inside a TK Maxx," she said.

At the beginning of her speech, the duchess said, "it is very nice to be back in the U.K," and went on to describe her journey with One Young World organization since 2014.

“You are the future," she addressed the crowd. "But I would like to add that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that I'm so grateful to be in your company today."

Meghan and Harry will attend an event in Düsseldorf in Germany to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games on Tuesday.