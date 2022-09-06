 
Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline said that he and his son Jayden James Federline decided to give tell-all interviews after his boys were "attacked."

The singer and former backup dancer said that he wanted to “set the record straight” which is why he broke his silence on his former wive's relationship with her boys.

“I spent the better part of my adult life turning the other cheek in response to attacks on me,” he said during his 60 Minutes Australia interview.

“When our children are attacked, I found the need to set the record straight to be overwhelming,” added Federline, who shares two sons, Jayden and Sean, with the Hold Me Closer hit-maker.

“I want my sons to have the closest to a normal life that they can possibly have. It will make them better people.”

K-Fed further shared that he is positive his boys can still have a “normal life” while adding, “They see me so they know if they really want to get away, they know how to get away.”


