Babar Azam sets new T20I record

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam warms up before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set a new record for staying at the top of the ICC T20 rankings for more than 1,050 days.

The captain was dethroned as the top batter Wednesday when the ICC issued its latest T20I rankings, where his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had jumped to the number one spot.

The flamboyant 27-year-old batter held the position for 1,082 days, while he has held the top spot for a total of 1,155 days in his career (as of 7 September).

Rizwan, the wicket-keeper-batter, has gained 815 points, up 19 points, after his undeterred performance in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.