Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput with an emotional note

Shahid Kapoor has the sweetest things to say to wife Mira Rajput on her birthday

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor wrote a cute post on Instagram for wife Mira Rajput as they celebrate her birthday together.

The post reads: “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”

Shahid added a lovely picture of the two dancing together in which Mira can be seen dressed in a beautiful yellow dress.





A few of Shahid's friends from the film industry also commented on the post including, Malika Arora, who wrote “Happy birthday, dear Mira," while Raashii Khanna commented, “Cute.”

Back in August, the couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday. Consecutively, they then celebrated their son Zain’s 4th birthday, reports Indian Express.

Shahid and Mira got married back in 2015.