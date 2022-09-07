Meghan Markle’s lack of ‘self-awareness is excruciating’ for royals

Meghan Markle’s instance’ with royal titles for books and interviews has come into question and been blasted for its ‘excruciating’ lack of ‘self-awareness’.

Royal commentator and TV presenter Judy Finnigan issued this claim in her latest Express UK op-ed.

She began by writing, “I expect the podcast will go down well in California, the land of self-promotion, but her lack of self-awareness is excruciating.”

“She appears to see no irony at all that in a podcast about women achieving on their own merit, she still uses her full title of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she seemingly does for every book, speech and broadcast she flogs.”

“I'd have far more respect for her if she still called herself Meghan Markle; then again, pigs might fly.”

Before concluding, she added, “She whinges she never realised being ambitious was a crime until she started dating Harry Astonishingly, Meghan sees herself as an achiever on the same level as her podcast guest Serena Williams - a genuine tennis great - while all Meghan has done is marry a prince.”