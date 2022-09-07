Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian raised the temperature with her latest sizzling photo shoot.

The reality TV star, 43, announced the launch of her new venture on Tuesday, showing off a variety of looks from the campaign and revealing that her fashion range will focus on sustainability.

The Poosh founder worked on two limited-edition capsules, with the first 45-piece collection launching ahead of the New York Fashion Week on September 13.

Among the various looks, she modeled was a white button-up crop top and black high-waisted underwear which she wore with a cream coat and sent the internet into a frenzy.

Another outfit featured a black lace mini dress, which the mother-of-three paired with high-heel boots and a Matrix-style black coat.

She then modeled a similar black lace catsuit with studded silver belts around her waist while crawling on all fours and looked smashing as ever.

Kourtney also showed off her edgy side and her famous curves in a black leather jacket worn over a transparent graphic dress.





Another outfit featured an oversized silver puffer jacket worn over a cleavage-baring black dress.



Kourtney was also seen rocking a grey T-shirt with a white graphic, along with a pair of hot red leather pants.

'When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,' she said in a statement.