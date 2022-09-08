 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Diana failed marriage was 'constitutional headache': 'Big secret'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous marriage caused great problems for the royals aides.

The staff, who had to conceal the 'big secret' of the couple's marital issues and infidelity, had to pretend everything was smooth for appearances, reveals a former employee.

Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson admits: "As went through a period of, I suppose, real unhappiness when the Prince and Princess were publicly still together, but privately we knew they were apart.

"There was a very very stressful period leading up to the public announcement of the fact that they were going to separate, that was in 1992."

He added: "So, you can imagine, if you've ever worked in an organisation where you are concealing some big secret, it has a very corrosive effect.

"It's not good for morale."

"Even though the news of the separation of the Prince and Princess was really unwelcomed and a trauma, really, for country, a big constitutional headache," Mr Jenson was 'relieved' when the news of their divorce came out in the public.

He added that aides could then "deal with the world as it really was, instead of the world as we were pretending it was".

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide
Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Latest

view all