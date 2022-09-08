 
entertainment
UK PM Liz Truss, a big fan of Taylor Swift

Liz Truss was on Tuesday, September 6th, appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country.

Truss has been a government minister since 2012 and held cabinet posts under David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson, most recently as foreign secretary.

As the new PM took office, fans are buzzing with the discovery that Liz is actually a Swiftie.

A video of the premier is making rounds on Twitter where she can be seen quoting Swift’s lyrics to the song The Man in the House of Parliament.

Back in March 2020, Truss was into a debate in Parliament during International Women’s Day.

She could be heard saying, “It is your talent ideas and character that matter, not anything else. In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left ‘running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man’.”

The PM has a selfie with the Bad Blood singer when she attended the BAFTAs back in 2019. 



