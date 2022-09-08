Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez sparks major rumours of retirement after her comments spark backlash among concerned fans.

These insights and hints have been dropped during the singer’s interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

She began the interview by weighing in on her marriage to Ben Affleck, as well as the “super important” things in her life.

She even went on to spark retirement rumours with her comments about kids and family.

According to the publication, Lopez explained, “When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently. Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance.”

What really sent fans over the edge was her thoughts on ‘putting family first', as well as the moment she claimed, “Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost.”

“It's about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it's going to take time away from my family.”