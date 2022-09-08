 
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Web Desk

Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Britain's Prince Charles has landed and Prince William is travelling to Balmoral Castle to be with Queen Elizabeth as it comes that she is under 'medical supervision'.

"Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source also confirmed about Prince William's travels.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under medical supervision, with Buckingham Palace on Thursday saying that doctors are concerned for her health.

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" in recent months.

This latest health update comes after the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral Castle.

