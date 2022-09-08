 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading to Scotland to be with Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are extending their stay in the UK and travelling to Scotland where the Queen remains under ‘medical supervision’, reported BBC.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been slated to speak at the WellChild Awards in London this evening before they were scheduled to fly back to the US today, however, their spokeswoman confirmed that they will be going Scotland instead.

This comes just moments after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the 96-year-old monarch’s doctors have issued a warning about her health.

Read more: Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral

Meanwhile, all of the Queen’s children, including heir to the throne Prince Charles, are reported to have already reached or on their way to Scotland as well.

The Palace’s official statement about the Queen’s health read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

