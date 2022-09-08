 
entertainment
Meghan Markle to repeat her ‘canny move’ at WellChild Awards?

Meghan Markle could repeat her ‘canny move’ at the WellChild Awards this year as the Duchess of Sussex did in 2018 to boost Prince Harry’s ‘ego and profile’ at the event.

The Sussexes are set to attend the 2022 awards on September 8. The royal couple previously marked their presence at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel in 2018 when the Suits alum was seen placing a hand on the Duke of Sussex’s back.

The expert Judi James dubbed the gesture “quite a theatrical-based technique”, reported Elle UK.

“She’s well aware that Harry is the star and popular among royal fans so, as a former actress, she’s very cleverly trying not to up-stage him,” James said.

“By pushing him forward ever so slightly,” she explained, Meghan “boosts the prince’s ego and profile, making him feel more of an alpha male in the situation.”

“It will work well with the public,” she said. “[Meghan] is a Hollywood actress that’s come over to the UK so will be conscious not to appear overly dominant,” the expert continued. 

