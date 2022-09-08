 
Mindy Kaling weighs in on Hollywood’s double stands for 'impatient' men and women

Mindy Kaling has recently explained that Hollywood has set double standards for men and women in a podcast interview.

According to Independent, The Never Have I Ever creator shared that impatient and direct men are appreciated in this patriarchal industry, whereas women with same traits face backlash from the community.

Speaking with Meghan Markle on her new podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, Kaling responded to a query about being ever “backfired” because of her ambitious nature.

“I strive to be direct and decisive in her role as a producer and director because these are qualities that I love in other people,” Kaling told the Duchess of Sussex.

The Late Night star noted, “As a leader and employer in my shows, I think of myself as incredibly direct, very decisive and also impatient. Which you need to be, you know the pace of TV, and you know how quickly things have to work.”

“Those are quality that in men, you’re like ‘thank you’ if you’re an actor and you have a director and show runner who wants to get the shot and move on,” she explained.

In the end, the actress-director added “We’re not going to have a 14-hour day. But in a woman those qualities are so ugly to certain people.”

