Thursday Sep 08 2022
King Charles shares first statement since Queen Elizabeth II’s death: 'My Mother'

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

King Charles has officially released his first-ever official statement in honor of the ‘life and legacy’ of his mother the Queen.

The statement has been shared via Buckingham Palace and it includes a solemn address by the newly crowned, King of England.

It reads, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” it went on to say.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

