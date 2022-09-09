WATCH: Breathtaking string of Starlink satellites sighted in Pakistan

A breathtaking string of Starlink satellites was sighted in Pakistan and other parts of the world. The sight stunned onlookers around the world.



Starlink is the name of a satellite network created by Elon Musk's SpaceX that provides the fastest and uninterrupted internet service across the globe.

Videos of the exquisite sight poured in as people in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab captured the moment with their cameras.



The Starlink network is currently providing internet access in 40 countries.

Starlink's broadband service has been used during distress, including in Ukraine when the Russian invasion disrupted internet services, and in Tonga during a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

A day earlier, Musk had said SpaceX had promising talks with Apple Inc about using Starlink's satellite services for the iPhone 14's emergency messaging feature.