Friday Sep 09 2022
Friday Sep 09, 2022

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

LONDON: Britain's Royal Family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.

A royal gun salute will be fired in London at 1300 BST (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after her death on Thursday.

