Friday Sep 09 2022
Pak vs SL: What advantage will today's winning team have in Asia Cup final?

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. — ICC/File
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq believes team winning today's match will have psychological advantage in Asia Cup final. 
  • He advises team to not induct player into squad for int'l matches after "couple of good innings".
  • Inzamam adds cricketers performing in domestic cricket should be given chance.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the team that wins today's match will have a psychological advantage in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka in the last match of the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium, rehearsing for the final. 

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", Inzamam-ul-Haq said, “whichever team wins today’s match will have a psychological advantage over the other”.

In response to a question, he advised the team management to not induct a player into the squad for international matches after "a couple of good innings", adding that cricketers performing in domestic cricket should be given a chance.

About Mohammad Rizwan, who is in supreme form in this tournament, he said that wicketkeepers of major teams play like batters.

When asked about the fitness issues faced by the Pakistan team, the former cricketer said injuries occur in hot weather conditions and under such circumstances, the team management includes more pacers.

It is important to note that Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani were ruled out of the tournament after sustaining injuries while Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI test after he hurt his right knee during the India match. He, however, was declared fit to play against Afghanistan.

Head-to-head

Pakistan have an upper hand over Sri Lanka winning 13 matches and losing eight. The Lankans won the last three in a row in 2019.

Today's squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain (Possible changes Usman Qadir in place of Shadab and Hassan Ali in place of Hasnain)

