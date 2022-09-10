Ishaan Khatter calls out Karan Johar for her 'demeaning' Ananya Pandey

Karan Johar confirmed the rumours of actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey's breakup on his Koffee with Karan show.

During the latest episode of the show, the host made the revelation with the team of Phone Bhoot Katrina Kaif, co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter took the coveted couch.

The couple had neither confirmed nor denied their relationship and breakup rumours. But the DDLJ filmmaker was infamous for spilling beans on Bollywood's secrets.

The moment came when the Gully Boy actor claimed to be single and said, “I am so single that even Ishaan has become single after roaming around with me,” The host turned his attention to the Khaali Peeli actor's relationship status. He instantly asked Ishaan, “You broke up with Ananya recently.”

The Dhadak actor disapproves of his statement, stating, “Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently,” mentioning how he previously asked Ananya the exact question when she came to the earlier. He pointed out Karan for his choice of words, “You are rather mean to her.”

The 50-year-old filmmaker went back on his statement saying that a breakup is always mutual to which Katrina chimed in, asking, “A breakup is always mutual?”

Ishaan admitted that he is very single. On being questioned if he and Ananya are on good terms, the actor replied, "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside, she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Karan Johar also mentioned to spice up the show that he had questioned Ananya in the earlier episode if she had cheated on Ishaan for going on a date with Vijay Deverakonda. Though the actor rejected any such thing and called her outing 'friendly'. Ishaan refused to comment on it and simply said, “all love, all love.”