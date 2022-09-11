 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Neetu Kapoor on Brahmastra: 'It is outstanding, amazing'

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Neetu Kapoor watches Brahmastra, shares her opinion about the film.
Actress Neetu Kapoor recently watched Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and gave her personal review about the film.

A video came out on the social media where the actress can be seen standing with director Ayan Mukerji chatting about the details of the film and sharing her reviews.

Neetu said: “It is outstanding, amazing. But it will….initially it takes time, but once the film takes off…” and then she smiles in the end.

Kapoor watched the film at a private screening which was held only for the film fraternity on Thursday night in Mumbai. The entire Kapoor and Bhatt family attended the screening, reports IndianExpress.

Brahmastra earned around INR 75 crore on its day 1 at the box office and is predicted to achieve around INR 100 crore on Day 2. 

