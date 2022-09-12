 
Koffee With Karan, Episode 11 promo: Anil Kapoor reveals what makes him feel young

Koffee With Karan promo for episode 11, featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was just released on KJo's IG handle and it looks interesting.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a promo of the latest episode where the three Bollywood bigwigs shake a leg together.

In another shot, K-Jo asks the Mr. India actor, 65, that what were the three things that made him feel younger.

To which the actor replies "sex, sex, sex," as they burst into laughter.

Following this response, the veteran actor continued: “This is all scripted.”

Karan then puts Varun Dhawan on the spot asking, “Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, an actress you want to work with?” To this Dhawan responds that he’s always told that he looks like a kid.

On that, K. Jo starts persistently pursues if Varun thinks Deepika and Katrina looked older than him.

Meanwhile in the rapid fire round, Varun also seems to answer 'Arjun Kapoor' for every other question he is asked.


Koffee With Karan, episode 11, would air on Thursday, September 15th.

