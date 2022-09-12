Harrison Ford promises not to return to 'Indiana Jones' franchise

Harrison Ford revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last movie in the franchise, according to Comicbook.

The Blade Runner actor confirmed the news during a panel conversation at Disney’s D23 Expo the actor shared the trailer of the upcoming film.

Describing about his emotional film experience, the 80-year-old actor, said: "I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons.

"Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a real human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass," the actor added.

Ford further added that this is the final outing of his as the character, saying: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”



Helmed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones 5 is the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Alongside Ford and Waller-Bridge, Indiana Jones 5 stars John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters.