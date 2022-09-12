 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Here's who will play Lex Luthor in Titans Season 4

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Heres who will play Lex Luthor in Titans Season 4
Here's who will play Lex Luthor in Titans Season 4

DC Comics’ popular supervillains will finally appear on Season 4 of Titans. Lex Luthor, the character, who is often associated with Superman, is connected to Joshua Orpin’s Superboy, which appeared in the previous season of the show.

DC’s mastermind villain, will be played by Titus Welliver. An official image was shared from the upcoming season that featured the actor as he stood face-to-face with Anna Diop's Starfire.

Talking about how Welliver was casted as the supervillain, showrunner Greg Walker revealed that the actor is a fairly large comic book fan, especially when it comes to DC, reports Entertainment Weekly.

What differences would this Lex Luthor have from its previous incarnations, Greg described, “He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both. You know what he’s done, what he’s capable of doing, except like many of those people, he’s personable. He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power.”

Titans Season 4 castings will also include Joseph Morgan (The Originals) as Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), an “introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature”; Franka Potente (Taboo) as Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett), a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her”; and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) in the recurring role of Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal and master of dark magic.”

The series is set to premiere in November, 2022

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor
Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview
Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production

Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production
Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’

Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’
‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role

‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role
King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament
Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch

Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch
‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’
Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles
‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’

‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’
King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

Latest

view all