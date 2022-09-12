 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly refused to engage in a ‘tit-for-tat’ with Prince Harry and is waiting for an olive branch from the Sussexes because the “ball is now firmly in their court.”

This insight has been brought to light by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He addressed it following a statement from Prince William’s spokesperson highlighting how “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family” for the walkabout.

According to a report by the Times, this “show of unity” required “extended negotiations behind the scenes beforehand” which delayed the outing more than 45 minutes.

In response, Mr Wootton responded by dubbing Prince William a “great King one day.”

He was also quoted telling GB News, “It was quite a moment. But of course, it doesn't change the fundamentals.”

“Harry is still intending to release his memoir that could include criticism of the new King.”

“But, what today's act of kindness from William shows is that this new reign will not engage in a tit-for-tat with the Sussexes.”

“The ball is now firmly in the court of the Sussexes, as William waits to see if they will put the Royal Family above their personal vendettas after his olive branch.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview
Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production

Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production
Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’

Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’
‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role

‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role
King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament
Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch

Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch
‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’
Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles
King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions
Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death
Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well

Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well

Latest

view all