Kim Kardashian eyes a Marvel film to her name: 'That would be fun’

Kim Kardashian showed interest regarding working in the Marvel Cinematics Universe.

During a recent interview with Interview Magazine, The Keeping Up With Kardashians star said, "Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do."

The cosmetic mogul further told the publication. "I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to."

Earlier, the 41-year-old socialite performed in Tyler Perry's 2013 film Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross, and Vanessa Williams.

Later, the model acted in the Paw Patrol movie by playing the role of Delores, a "valley girl poodle", and gave voice to the character in the film.

Kardashian told the Magazine that she was involved in recording for the Paw Petrol sequel titled "Paw Petrol: The Mighty Movie".

Describing the fondness of her kids about the film, "My kids love 'Paw Patrol,' so it makes me so proud that I'm one of the voices. They are so excited," she added.

In 2021, Kardashian landed in hot water when she shared spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly two weeks after the film's release

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is not currently in talks for any MCU role, however, she is currently shooting other projects, including Hulu's new-docuseries based on her family Kardashians, titled "The Kardashians", which airs on the streaming service on September 22.