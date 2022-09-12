 
'Hugely passionate' Camilla to take over Queen's beloved role

Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly take over the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite role of being the royal family’s figurehead of horse racing.

According to senior sources, the responsibility fits Queen Consort perfectly given her love for the sport.

According to Daily Star, a royal insider shared: “I think now it will be Camilla – she will be the figurehead.

“The plan has always been that Charles and Camilla would take on the legacy,” the source continued. “Camilla obviously adores horses and is hugely passionate about racing.”

“She really loves it, particularly Cheltenham – the jumps. I think there’s a pretty clear plan, given the Queen’s passion and love for racehorses,” the source added.

Meanwhile, King Charles III inherited about 4 racehorses and some 80 brood mares after Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

