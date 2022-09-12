 
Abhishek Bachchan's click with Big B gives out father-son goal: Photo

Abhishek Bachchan shares a loveable bond with his dad Amitabh Bachchan. The father-son duo never shy away to express their love and admiration for each other on social media handles.

Lately, the Dasvi star shared about his “favourite thing to do” with his father as well as legendary actor.

On Monday, the Guru actor turned to Instagram and posted a collage photo of him and Big B, the first one was a black and white whereas the second one was the most recent one.

In the black and white photo, a young Abhishek could be seen reading with Pink actor while the second one showed both actors indulged in a serious conversation.

Sharing the post, the 46-year-old penned a heartwarming note that read, “Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do @amitabhbachchan

Where Abhishek’s niece Navya Nanda dropped a heart-shaped emoji on the photo, Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Aww”.

Fans also showered the actors with lovely comments; one user found it “cute”, another user added, “bada Miya to bada Miya chote miya”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in upcoming movies including Ghoomar and Gulab Jaman.

Amitabh on the other hand will be seen in upcoming family drama GoodBye along with Rashmika Mandanna. Other movie projects in the pipeline include Project K, Uunchai, Ganapath and Tera Yaar Hoon Main

