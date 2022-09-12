Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles

Meghan Markle was reportedly clueless about her children Archie and Lilibet’s new royal titles following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children have received titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness due to the change in the line of succession.

The Suits alum was reportedly not aware of the new titles of her children as the Duchess previously claimed that there had been ‘conversations’ in this regard.

During her conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess said: “I think even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie.

"All the grandeur around this stuff is not really important to me.

"But in those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time: we have in tandem he won’t be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."