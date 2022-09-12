 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles
Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles

Meghan Markle was reportedly clueless about her children Archie and Lilibet’s new royal titles following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children have received titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness due to the change in the line of succession.

The Suits alum was reportedly not aware of the new titles of her children as the Duchess previously claimed that there had been ‘conversations’ in this regard.

During her conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess said: “I think even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie.

"All the grandeur around this stuff is not really important to me.

"But in those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time: we have in tandem he won’t be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin
Trending shows, series like Netflix's 'Virgin River'

Trending shows, series like Netflix's 'Virgin River'

William and Harry to ‘put their differences aside’ for Queen’s funeral?

William and Harry to ‘put their differences aside’ for Queen’s funeral?
Jennifer Lopez puts on eye-catching display in plunging green dress while taking her child Emme shopping

Jennifer Lopez puts on eye-catching display in plunging green dress while taking her child Emme shopping
Live Video: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession

Live Video: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession
Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays touching tribute to father on 9/11, ‘we miss you’

Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays touching tribute to father on 9/11, ‘we miss you’
Video: King Charles car faces security scare as man leaps over car

Video: King Charles car faces security scare as man leaps over car
King Charles greets mourners as he arrives in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession

King Charles greets mourners as he arrives in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession
Josh Duhamel ties the knot with Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel ties the knot with Audra Mari

Latest

view all