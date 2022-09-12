 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

William and Harry to ‘put their differences aside’ for Queen’s funeral?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

William and Harry to ‘put their differences aside’ for Queen’s funeral?
William and Harry to ‘put their differences aside’ for Queen’s funeral?

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to walk side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral despite their feud.

The funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The Mirror reported that the two princes’ representatives have been talking about their appearance together during the procession.

Moreover, a royal insider told The Sun: “We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side-by-side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."

"But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families at that moment,” the source added.

William and Harry previously followed their mother Diana’s coffin in 1997 when they were just 15 and 12 years old respectively.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin
Trending shows, series like Netflix's 'Virgin River'

Trending shows, series like Netflix's 'Virgin River'

Jennifer Lopez puts on eye-catching display in plunging green dress while taking her child Emme shopping

Jennifer Lopez puts on eye-catching display in plunging green dress while taking her child Emme shopping
Live Video: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession

Live Video: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession
Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles

Meghan Markle clueless about Archie, Lilibet’s new royal titles
Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays touching tribute to father on 9/11, ‘we miss you’

Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays touching tribute to father on 9/11, ‘we miss you’
Video: King Charles car faces security scare as man leaps over car

Video: King Charles car faces security scare as man leaps over car
King Charles greets mourners as he arrives in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession

King Charles greets mourners as he arrives in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession
Josh Duhamel ties the knot with Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel ties the knot with Audra Mari

Latest

view all