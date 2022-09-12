 
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William have ‘barely’ talked to each other in two years, as per a royal expert, who has also suggested that the brothers are still angry at each other for the distance.

The two allegedly feuding brothers walked out of Windsor Castle to meet mourners on September 10, 2022 after the Queen’s death and while the joint surprise appearance was welcome, royal expert Richard Kay thinks the ‘truce’ will not last long.

As per Daily Mail, Kay cited a source as telling him that Prince William is very much concerned about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

“William loves his brother but there is this matter of trust,” an ‘informed figure’ reportedly told Kay.

The same insider also added: “The problem is, that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides.”

