Monday Sep 12 2022
'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI

Monday Sep 12, 2022

The Bachelorette alum James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, Texas, on Saturday for allegedly involved in driving while intoxicated charge, as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon, as per PEOPLE.

Per a police report obtained by Texas-based CBS affiliate KBTX, Taylor, 35, was confronted by an officer when he was found urinating in a parking garage.

The officer told Taylor not to drive his truck, to which Taylor agreed. But police said he ignored that advice and was later arrested while still in the parking garage, reported KBTX.

Photo credits: People
Taylor was released the same day on a $7,000 bond. Till now he hasn't publicly commented on the arrest, he shared a photo of himself and a friend on his Instagram Story with the caption "Great Sunday."

The country musician is best known for appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Fletcher is now married to Jordan Rogers after the pair were engaged on her season.

