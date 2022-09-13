 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Drew Barrymore opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears in her recent interview, noting they have a lot in common.

Choosing a classically elegant ensemble for her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, the 47-year-old was quoted saying, ‘I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago,' the former child star explained, 'and we had some secret exchanges.'

She added, 'I know that sounds nefarious, it was exactly the opposite. It was very connective and honest, and we've both been through a lot of things.'

The Charlie's Angels star experienced quite a bit of turbulence in her childhood, including substance abuse and rehab. She petitioned a court for emancipation when she was 14 and the request was granted when she turned 15.

The Stand In star did not refer directly to the Circus singer's 13-year conservatorship when she explained, 'The humanity, in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something I felt compelled to reach out to, and we found a deep connection there. And we made friends, like genuine friends.'

Referring to the photo of Drew with Britney, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, the Santa Clarita Diet star explained that in spite of the glamorous guests, the ceremony was very intimate.  


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed
Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him

Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him
Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes
Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'

Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Latest

view all