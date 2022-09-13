Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

Drew Barrymore opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears in her recent interview, noting they have a lot in common.

Choosing a classically elegant ensemble for her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, the 47-year-old was quoted saying, ‘I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago,' the former child star explained, 'and we had some secret exchanges.'

She added, 'I know that sounds nefarious, it was exactly the opposite. It was very connective and honest, and we've both been through a lot of things.'

The Charlie's Angels star experienced quite a bit of turbulence in her childhood, including substance abuse and rehab. She petitioned a court for emancipation when she was 14 and the request was granted when she turned 15.

The Stand In star did not refer directly to the Circus singer's 13-year conservatorship when she explained, 'The humanity, in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something I felt compelled to reach out to, and we found a deep connection there. And we made friends, like genuine friends.'

Referring to the photo of Drew with Britney, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, the Santa Clarita Diet star explained that in spite of the glamorous guests, the ceremony was very intimate.



