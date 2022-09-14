 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is in for getting ‘sidelined’ at the Queen’s funeral with his military outfit ban that was confirmed on Monday, September 12, 2022, a royal expert has claimed as per Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the UK after the Queen passed away on last week on Thursday, September 8, 2022. They last stepped out to meet crowds of mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Talking about the extent of their involvement at the Queen’s state funeral, royal expert Daniela Elser said: “The Palace would seem to be keen on reminding everyone who is who in the gold-braided zoo, a situation that does not bode well for the Sussexes when it comes to the Queen’s funeral.”

“So far, the royal family has shown they intend to stick staunchly to protocol. Overnight on Tuesday it was revealed that only working members of the royal family will be allowed to wear military dress, meaning both Harry and Prince Andrew will be left in mourning suits.”

“However, this time around, the Palace is playing things by the rule book meaning that Charles and his siblings, along with William, and the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent, will all be done up their regimental finest and Harry and his uncle will be left horribly conspicuous in their sombre black get-ups.”

“It’s hard to see how, for Harry who proudly served ten years in the army, this would not be a truly painful moment,” Elser shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes
Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'

Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Latest

view all