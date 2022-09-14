 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan hosting baby shower for Alia Bhatt?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan hosting baby shower for Alia Bhatt?
Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan hosting baby shower for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt is one lucky mom-to-be! Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan will be hosting a star-studded baby shower for Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning to host a baby shower for Alia, which will be held in Mumbai’s Bandra.

It will be an all-girls celebration with. From the couple’s siblings to their girls, all the big names in B-town will be in attendance. Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor will be present. Along with them, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Aarti Shetty are reportedly confirmed to attend the function.

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 after dating for almost five years. The ceremony was an extremely private affair with only close friends and family in attendance making up of roughly fifty guests. Two months later, The duo announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Alia shared a picture from one of their ultrasound appointment, where the actors were cheerily gazing at the monitor – which she hid with a heart emoji.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?
Kate Middleton to follow in Diana’s footsteps as Princess of Wales?

Kate Middleton to follow in Diana’s footsteps as Princess of Wales?
Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick
‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern

‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern
Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king

Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king
Emmy Awards 2022 ratings tanked as 'Better Call Saul' left home with ZERO awards

Emmy Awards 2022 ratings tanked as 'Better Call Saul' left home with ZERO awards
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s decision on military uniform

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s decision on military uniform
Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why

Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why
Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle

Latest

view all