Meghan Markle’s royal revenge plot made before ‘months in the making’

Sources break down Meghan Markle’s allegedly elaborate ploy for revenge against the Royal Family, prior to the Queen’s passing.

A well-placed inside source close to Heatworld issued insight into Meghan Markle’s plans.

They began by admitting that the Duchess of Sussex “is relishing this – she's been plotting her revenge for months.”

“She and Harry have been biding their time and resisting the temptation to hit back at a lot of people who have caused them anguish, but the gloves are off now.”

The source also went on to explain Meghan Markle’s intentions and explained that it would be a “selective mission” because “it would be impossible to get back at every single institution or individual who's caused them pain.”

At the same time, however, added that the Duchess seems adamant on never “going to back down or silence herself – she already has plenty more things ready to say that are going to raise eyebrows.”

“Meghan is acutely aware that the vast majority of critics won't change their opinions about her, and that's just something she and Harry have to learn to live with. But she doesn't care, because she finally has a platform with this podcast and TV show.”

“She and Harry can now control their narrative, and pick off their enemies one by one, totally on their own terms and without censorship. Anyone who stands in their way risks their wrath, it's as simple as that.”



