Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly in line to fix their rift as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession was planned ‘in a way’ to heal the brothers’ rift.

An inside source close to The Sun issued an update about Prince William and Prince Harry’s walkabout and addressed plans to have both the heir and spare walk ‘side-by-side’ in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side-by-side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can coexist,” the insider began by saying.

“But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.”

A spokesperson close to King Charles also explained that discussions on the matter are still “very much in order.”

“Some of this is, ‘Who is going to walk all that distance and not?’. We don’t go into any more detail but it’s that kind of thing that is being involved in the discussions.”