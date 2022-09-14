 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?
Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly in line to fix their rift as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession was planned ‘in a way’ to heal the brothers’ rift.

An inside source close to The Sun issued an update about Prince William and Prince Harry’s walkabout and addressed plans to have both the heir and spare walk ‘side-by-side’ in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side-by-side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can coexist,” the insider began by saying.

“But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.”

A spokesperson close to King Charles also explained that discussions on the matter are still “very much in order.”

“Some of this is, ‘Who is going to walk all that distance and not?’. We don’t go into any more detail but it’s that kind of thing that is being involved in the discussions.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them
Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video

Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Latest

view all