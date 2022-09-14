 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’
Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Royal experts reveal Queen Elizabeth’s feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite the duo’s “controversial choices.”

This shocking revelation has been made by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter.

She told the Independent that Queen Elizabeth was even “glad for them” of their new life, at one point.

“The relationship between them [was] good,” she even went on to admit during the interview with the outlet.

“The Queen is very pragmatic, and, at the end of the day, she adores her family. She wants them to be happy. She [was] very glad for Harry and Meghan, who are now living the kind of life they hoped to achieve.”

“But she missed them terribly and wished things hadn’t quite gone as combative as they had,” Ms Arbiter further added.

But at the same time she didn’t “hold it against them. At the end of the day, Harry is a beloved grandson, and she wants him to be happy and live a happy life. He went [to the US] with her blessing.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them
Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video

Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions
Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?
King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

Latest

view all