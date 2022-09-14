Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Royal experts reveal Queen Elizabeth’s feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite the duo’s “controversial choices.”

This shocking revelation has been made by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter.

She told the Independent that Queen Elizabeth was even “glad for them” of their new life, at one point.

“The relationship between them [was] good,” she even went on to admit during the interview with the outlet.

“The Queen is very pragmatic, and, at the end of the day, she adores her family. She wants them to be happy. She [was] very glad for Harry and Meghan, who are now living the kind of life they hoped to achieve.”

“But she missed them terribly and wished things hadn’t quite gone as combative as they had,” Ms Arbiter further added.

But at the same time she didn’t “hold it against them. At the end of the day, Harry is a beloved grandson, and she wants him to be happy and live a happy life. He went [to the US] with her blessing.”