Meghan Markle ‘going over podcast episodes twice’ to avoid row with King Charles

Meghan Markle has reportedly asked her team to vet all remaining podcast episodes, with a “fine tooth comb” to avoid war with King Charles.

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this claim in his interview on YouTube.

He began by saying, “Meghan has a big problem because, as we know, she has decided to launch herself onto the world stage as an interviewer.”

“It’s her podcast and I would guess that she is allowed to say exactly what she wants, but now there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes for the remaining podcasts.”

“We know there has been four ready to go, but, according to a very good source, they are going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there is nothing derogatory, hurtful, or anything that could cause another explosive time bomb.”

When asked about the note of delay offered in respect to Meghan’s podcast releases, Mr Sean explained, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen. You could look at this two ways really.”

“Is Meghan changing her tune to now try and refit back into the family that she left behind and claims were not welcoming and, in parts, racist?”

Before concluding he added, “Or, is she having second thoughts because she doesn’t want to create any more trouble? Whichever way you look at it right now, Meghan seemingly is trying her very best to make sure that her narrative is one that suits the British Royal Family.”