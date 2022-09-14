Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of the possibility that they may be ‘completely sidelined’ from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral following the ‘painful’ uniform row.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser highlighted this warning in her latest piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She began by writing, “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were instead unceremoniously relegated to the wilderness of the second row, smack bang behind the viscount.”

“And that's why a good portion of the photos taken of the Sussexes at the event featured poor James.”

“So, with the Queen set to be laid to rest next week, are we about to see the Sussexes consigned to oh-so-humiliating second-row status? Will they be lumped in with the other royal cousins, quite literally put in their places?”

Before concluding she also added, “If the way the last few days are anything to go by, the Sussexes could be in for a very painful time indeed.”