 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of the possibility that they may be ‘completely sidelined’ from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral following the ‘painful’ uniform row.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser highlighted this warning in her latest piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She began by writing, “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were instead unceremoniously relegated to the wilderness of the second row, smack bang behind the viscount.”

“And that's why a good portion of the photos taken of the Sussexes at the event featured poor James.”

“So, with the Queen set to be laid to rest next week, are we about to see the Sussexes consigned to oh-so-humiliating second-row status? Will they be lumped in with the other royal cousins, quite literally put in their places?”

Before concluding she also added, “If the way the last few days are anything to go by, the Sussexes could be in for a very painful time indeed.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video

Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions
Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?
King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’

Latest

view all