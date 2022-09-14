 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Billie Eilish reflects on her 'embarrassing royal encounter' last year

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has recently dished on her “embarrassing encounter” with the British royal family last year in a radio interview on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the Bad Guy hit-maker opened up on Nova’s breakfast radio show Fitzy & Wippa that it happened at the No Time To Die premier in London, in the "presence of a then-Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton”.

Billie explained that she had read read out all the “royal protocol” to how to behave properly with British royal family and also learnt about “curtsying”, however, “it all went out the window upon meeting them”.

“They all walked in and were like, ‘What's up, how are you, how’s it going?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” remarked the 20-year-old.

The singer-songwriter was stunned to see how “normal they all were” and the cordial interaction eased her up.

Before this interview, Billie also spoke about her Royal encounter on Jimmy Kimmel Live show in October last year.

“They were just so normal. They didn't make me feel like, ‘oh, I'm scared, I can't talk to them,"' noted the singer.

Billie also mentioned that they complimented her and had “all these questions” for her.

“I can't complain, it was amazing,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Grammy winner is currently touring Australia for her Happier Than Ever world concert.

