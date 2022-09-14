House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

HBO is riding on the success of House of Dragon as the ratings of show shot up after the recent episode featuring raw scenes, according to Variety.

According to Nielsen, the show's linear viewing is nearly steady, with 2.536 million viewers recorded on four cable airings for the previous episode in contrast with the 2.474 million on the latest episode.

However, combining the data from HBO MAX and other HBO platforms, Variety reliably can confirmed the total U.S. viewership of the show jumped up 5%on the weekly basis.

Moreover, the viewership record of the rest of the episodes of House of the Dragon are increasing continuously as the viewers flocked in to stream the show.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, the show's pilot episode that has already reputed as one of the most viewed premiere episode raked in 10 million viewers which is now risen to 30 million.

HBO's House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season amid the season one. The show received praise from critics and audiences alike for its screenplay, acting, and direction.