 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Ana de Armas stole the show in a gorgeous gold-and-silver halter dress that seemed to be inspired by classic Hollywood glamour as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Blonde.

The 34-year-old actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she was dressed for the premiere at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre in a sizzling plunging neckline reminiscent of icon outfits once worn by Marilyn Monroe, whom Ana portrays a fictional version of in the film, which is inspired by Joyce Carol Oates' classic novel of the same name.

Ana's eye-catching dress featured a halter collar and a plunging V-shaped collar putting the spotlight on her cleavage.

The outfit hugged her curves and emphasized her hourglass figure, before dropping down to the ground with a small train that trailed her.

Her dress was covered in thick silver spangles, while gold fabric peaked out from beneath. She stayed on theme with a gold bracelet with diamond-encrusted lines for some extra sparkle.

To add more glamour to her look The Blade Runner 2049 actress wore her long brunette locks styled pin straight with a middle part as it cascaded down her back.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen
GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap
'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy

'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy
Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why

Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other
Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Latest

view all