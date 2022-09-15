 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are furious their children will not get royal protocol.

With Charles becoming King, Archie and Lilibet are entitled to have Prince and Princess titles. While this is not officially declared on the royal family website, Meghan is upset over the snub.

A source told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

"They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.

"That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."

Meghan and Harry left their positions as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California to begin a life of their own.

More From Entertainment:

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global event Tudum: Watch

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global event Tudum: Watch
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with 'Kala Chashma' performance

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with 'Kala Chashma' performance
King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth

King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth
Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo

Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo
Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?
Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war
Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding
R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges
Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Latest

view all