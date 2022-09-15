Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are furious their children will not get royal protocol.



With Charles becoming King, Archie and Lilibet are entitled to have Prince and Princess titles. While this is not officially declared on the royal family website, Meghan is upset over the snub.

A source told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

"They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.

"That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."

Meghan and Harry left their positions as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California to begin a life of their own.