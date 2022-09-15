 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch

Alia Bhatt is over the moon after the success of her three Bollywood movies this year and the most recent has been Brahmastra, released last week in theatres.

Not only that, the mommy-to-be has all the reasons to be proud of herself as she’s also geared up to mark her big Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone, which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman in the pivotal roles.

Other than that, on Thursday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has shared the promo of the Netflix’s biggest yearly global fan event Tudum on Instagram.

In a short video, the 29-year-old could be seen sharing screen space with her co-star Jamie Dorman.

She questioned the actor, “Are you ready?”

Interestingly, her Hollywood flick will also be introduced at this event.

Captioning the post, the Gully Boy star wrote, “All Heart with #Tudum… Catch the Heart Of Stone debut and so much more!”

Moreover, the promo showcases Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and other big stars from all across the world in their own quirky and fun element.

Meanwhile, the event, which will launch on September 24, is going to celebrate Hollywood shows like Money Heist, The Crown, Bridgerton and many more for the fans to explore according to their interests.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

