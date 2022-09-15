 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen on the verge of divorce: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen on the verge of divorce: Report
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen on the verge of divorce: Report

The star couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's differences over the return of the footballer to the field widen to the point that the couple is currently 'living separately,' according to CNN

Citing a source close to the couple, the star couple is going through a tough phase, adding, that the couple is dealing with 'marital issues'.

The two are currently "living separately," another source close to Bündchen told CNN.

Brady, currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has earlier announced his retirement only to reverse the decision later.

His supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen is not 'enthusiastic' about his return, as the Brazilian supermodel showed 'concerns' over his decision to return to the field.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen expressed her frustration, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told the publication. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Earlier, California Cool had called it a day from the NFL but soon reversed his decision. The quarterback took nearly two weeks off from training camp in August to "deal with personal things," according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

More From Entertainment:

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’
Prince Harry, William feud: ‘Seeds of reconciliation’ planted on Queen’s death

Prince Harry, William feud: ‘Seeds of reconciliation’ planted on Queen’s death
Jimmy Kimmel says sorry to Quinta Brunson over Emmys stage stunt after backlash

Jimmy Kimmel says sorry to Quinta Brunson over Emmys stage stunt after backlash
Gigi Hadid won’t rush romance with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’s Smart’

Gigi Hadid won’t rush romance with Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She’s Smart’

Royal guard protecting Queen’s coffin dramatically faints in front of mourners

Royal guard protecting Queen’s coffin dramatically faints in front of mourners

Meghan serves as stabilizing force for Harry amid controversial church exit

Meghan serves as stabilizing force for Harry amid controversial church exit
Queen Consort Camilla warned of ‘disruption’ in her life

Queen Consort Camilla warned of ‘disruption’ in her life
Drew Barrymore, Selma Blair clear air on death threat letters: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Selma Blair clear air on death threat letters: Watch
Gun carriage that carried Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey has rich history

Gun carriage that carried Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey has rich history

Latest

view all