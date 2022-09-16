Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen on Wednesday, and a public display of affection from the couple has resulted in a surprising debate.



Some have lauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for daring to show their human side by holding hands during the procession, with one reacted on Twitter: "Meghan & harry have such a special & amazing bond that no one can ever take away from them,” one person tweeted, according to Page Six."

Another wrote: "Meghan and Harry love each other," adding that "there is no reason why they should ever have to hide it!"

While, a large number of royal fans appeared highly critical of the world’s most innocuous gesture, deeming it inappropriate for an event meant to honor the memory of the Queen.

“They’re part of the procession,” read one such complaint.

“Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”

“No class,” tweeted another outraged Brit, adding: "I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry."

Some folks seemed to be under the impression that Harry and Meghan violated some sort of rule by holding hands at the service, which, of course, is not the case.

“While there are no formal ‘rules’ against PDA, we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job,” royal expert Shannon Felton Spence explained to Fox News.

“They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues.”

Spence noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted holding hands in public on countless occasions, albeit generally at less formal events.

“It does happen, but usually always setting appropriate or a less formal event (like if they are playing a sport),” she said.

“That’s why it’s so striking that Harry and Meghan have always been so overtly affectionate with each other,” Spence continued.

Last week, a woman refused to shake Meghan’s hand in a display of disrespect.