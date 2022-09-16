 
Friday Sep 16 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to a state event hosted by King Charles for late Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to a special state event in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth being hosted by King Charles III, as per Hello magazine.

An official state event hosted by King Charles is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022, with heads of states, and official foreign guests on the invite list alongside ‘working royals’, which means Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew have been excluded from the list.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the same saying that ‘only working royals will take part.’

The Palace statement also said: “The King and The Queen Consort will host Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen. This will be an official state event."

This comes as Prince Harry, Meghan, and Andrew joined senior royal family members in a procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it was transported to Westminster Hall where it now lays in state.

Prince Harry and Andrew have also been notably banned from wearing their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral, with only working royals being granted the honour; the two, however, have been allowed to wear the uniforms on other special events.

