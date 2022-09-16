 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

In what is being called a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he can wear his military uniform at a final vigil. 

On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.

The reversal follows Harry’s statement saying his “military service is not determined by the uniform he wears”, but it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment after thousands complained about the decision to ban him and not Prince Andrew.

More From Entertainment:

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced
Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles
Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See
Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen

Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?
Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions
Prince Andrew could get big royal role

Prince Andrew could get big royal role
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Latest

view all