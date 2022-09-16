Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo

Jason Momoa finally reveals his new look after shaving his hair in early September, 2022.

The actor, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 15, to show off his intricate tribal tattoo, similar to the one he has on his arm.

In the caption, Momoa excitedly announced that his water bottle brand will once again be on Hawaiian Airlines to stop the use of single use plastics. He launched his own line of Aluminium-bottled water called Mananalu Pure Water in 2022.

“Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we're going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honor 20 years in the making. So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j."

The actor also shared a series of snaps that showed off the traditional way of how he got his ink. He also mentioned that he was "honoured to be a part of it".



The Dune star earlier shared a video on his IG when he was having his long hair snipped, chopped, and shaved almost to the skin by a close friend. Fans were in complete awe and shock. The actor had explained that he had done it to bring awareness on the use of single-use plastics.

“We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it,” wrote Momoa on IG.

“It goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I’m just seeing some things in our ocean that are so sad, so please, anything you do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives – help me,” he added.

According to CinemaBlend, Momoa is getting ready to appear in Fast & Furious 10, and the actor has revealed who he’ll be playing in this world of car-centric heists and world-saving after things didn’t work out for him to play the brother of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw.