 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio
Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik is reportedly not happy with rumours surrounding Gigi Hadid’s possible relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The reports of supermodel dating the Wolf of Wall Street star have been “upsetting” for the Dusk Till Dawn singer as per Hollywood Life.

An insider told the outlet that Hadid is trying to tackle the situation on her end but it’s “definitely stirring up drama” on Malik’s side.

The former One Direction band member is interested in getting back together with Hadid and hence “all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” the insider said.

“Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with,” the outlet shared.

Malik and Hadid, who are parents to daughter Khai, dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and finally called it quits after the singer got into a physical altercation with the model’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

More From Entertainment:

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused
King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch

King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch
Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury

Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury
Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?
President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince William 'is not prepared' for life sans Queen: 'Don’t cry now, you’ll start me'

Prince William 'is not prepared' for life sans Queen: 'Don’t cry now, you’ll start me'
Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral

‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne

Latest

view all