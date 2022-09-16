George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck

Hollywood star George Clooney has once again kick started the debate over which actor played the best Batman on screen and his answer has sent the internet into frenzy.

The Ocean’s Eleven star proclaimed himself ‘the best Batman of all time’ and added that Ben Affleck--who portrayed the iconic superhero in DC Extended Universe - had “nothing on him.”

In the video, posted by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, was seen speaking at an open house event at Roybal Film & TV Magne in Los Angeles.

He jokingly made a Batman reference in front of the crowd and said, "When you think of me, you think, "He's just the best Batman of all time."

His statement left the audience in splits. “No, I know what you’re thinking… the best Batman? Yes,” he said, adding, “I mean, Ben Affleck, really? No, he’s got nothing on me.”

Clooney famously played the Caped Crusader in 1997’s Batman & Robin with Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film was a critical and commercial failure.