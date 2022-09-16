 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck
George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck

Hollywood star George Clooney has once again kick started the debate over which actor played the best Batman on screen and his answer has sent the internet into frenzy.

The Ocean’s Eleven star proclaimed himself ‘the best Batman of all time’ and added that Ben Affleck--who portrayed the iconic superhero in DC Extended Universe - had “nothing on him.”

In the video, posted by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, was seen speaking at an open house event at Roybal Film & TV Magne in Los Angeles.

He jokingly made a Batman reference in front of the crowd and said, "When you think of me, you think, "He's just the best Batman of all time."

His statement left the audience in splits. “No, I know what you’re thinking… the best Batman? Yes,” he said, adding, “I mean, Ben Affleck, really? No, he’s got nothing on me.”

Clooney famously played the Caped Crusader in 1997’s Batman & Robin with Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film was a critical and commercial failure.

More From Entertainment:

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused
King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch

King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch
Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury

Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury
Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?
President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio
Prince William 'is not prepared' for life sans Queen: 'Don’t cry now, you’ll start me'

Prince William 'is not prepared' for life sans Queen: 'Don’t cry now, you’ll start me'
Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral

‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

Latest

view all